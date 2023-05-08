Stifel Nicolaus Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$95.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$91.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$77.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$77.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$58.75 and a 1-year high of C$87.92. The stock has a market cap of C$84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.01.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C($0.25). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of C$9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.46 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.476386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.00, for a total transaction of C$400,010.00. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

