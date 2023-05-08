Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $9.19 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
