Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $9.19 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $57.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHH. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 466,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 68,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 147,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mastech Digital by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

