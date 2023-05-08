IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,900

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMIAY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,120 ($13.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,530 ($19.12) to GBX 1,610 ($20.11) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IMI in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,657.50.

IMIAY opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. IMI has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

