First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

NYSE:AG opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.06. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 35.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.41%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

