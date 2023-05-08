Desjardins Raises Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $15.34.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

