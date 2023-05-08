Credit Suisse Group Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $52.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XPO. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of XPO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $47.90 on Friday. XPO has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that XPO will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in XPO by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

