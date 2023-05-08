Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,200 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($26.24) to GBX 2,200 ($27.49) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.99) to GBX 1,930 ($24.11) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entain from GBX 1,800 ($22.49) to GBX 1,892 ($23.64) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Stock Performance

Entain stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. Entain has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

About Entain

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.