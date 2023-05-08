Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $119.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $152,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $152,456.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Diana Russell sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,213,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock worth $4,612,191. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,339,000 after purchasing an additional 123,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

