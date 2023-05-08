Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Jamieson Wellness from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

