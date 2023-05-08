Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $5.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Rover Group Price Performance

ROVR stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $734.61 million, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

