Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives $2.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Amarin by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 281,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 31,918 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Amarin by 67.6% during the third quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 2,710,255 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amarin by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Amarin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 921,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Price Performance

About Amarin

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $561.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.78. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48.

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.