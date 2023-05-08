CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Receives $21.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Compass Point reduced their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $371.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -447.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,784.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 23,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $381,877.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 67,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,192.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 93,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,256 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

