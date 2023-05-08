Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $47.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.64.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLRX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $129,258.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $129,258.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $264,139.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.38. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.64.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
