Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Receives $47.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLRX. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $129,258.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 4,874 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $129,258.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $264,139.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,424.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $1,705,880 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.38. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.64.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

