Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANDHF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

ANDHF stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

