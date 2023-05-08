Kavitark Ram Shriram Sells 37,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kavitark Ram Shriram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $106.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

