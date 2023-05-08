Kavitark Ram Shriram Sells 37,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kavitark Ram Shriram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $106.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $123.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.
Institutional Trading of Alphabet
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
