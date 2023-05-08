LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre Sells 94,900 Shares

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 94,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $6,024,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,413,613 shares in the company, valued at $153,216,153.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $67.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.67, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.99. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $68.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. LeMaitre Vascular’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

