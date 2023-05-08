Susan E. Pietrucha Sells 57,419 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $213.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $214.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.2% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

