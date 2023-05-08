Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) President Sells $3,032,582.20 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) President Chris Beckstead sold 169,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $3,032,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 5,007,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,629,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, February 10th, Chris Beckstead sold 64,764 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,034,281.08.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Chris Beckstead sold 83,121 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,373,158.92.

On Monday, February 6th, Chris Beckstead sold 68,053 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $1,124,235.56.

XM stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $18.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XM. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,192,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the third quarter valued at about $42,351,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Qualtrics International by 1,026.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 3,060,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 38.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,305,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,100 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair cut Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.15 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

