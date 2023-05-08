Nicolas Papadopoulo Sells 70,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicolas Papadopoulo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $74.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.97. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

