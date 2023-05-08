Michael N. Kennedy Sells 150,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Antero Resources Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of AR opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $48.80.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. StockNews.com lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.
