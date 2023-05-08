Michael N. Kennedy Sells 150,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Antero Resources Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of AR opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Kailix Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,432,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 62.8% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 107.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. StockNews.com lowered Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

