Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Major Shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Acquires 309,931 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 13th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $122.43.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,617,000. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $55,305,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

