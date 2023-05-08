NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Daniel David Malzahn Sells 2,105 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total transaction of $12,469,220.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00.

NVR stock opened at $5,852.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,533.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4,999.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

