NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Daniel David Malzahn Sells 2,105 Shares

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total transaction of $12,469,220.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 27th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,667 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,759.88, for a total transaction of $9,601,719.96.
  • On Tuesday, February 28th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total transaction of $521,322.00.

NVR Trading Up 0.9 %

NVR stock opened at $5,852.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5,533.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4,999.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.75. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 417.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NVR

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NVR (NYSE:NVR)

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.