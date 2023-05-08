GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv Acquires 309,931 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00.

GitLab stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of -0.31. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $70.96.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

