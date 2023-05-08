Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $55.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.17.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 5,112.15%. The company had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

