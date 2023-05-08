Truist Financial Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $10.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.27.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Insider Activity

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 440.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.