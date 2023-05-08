Chardan Capital Cuts Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $61.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Chardan Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.42.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT opened at $21.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $105,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Militello sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,678.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,093 shares of company stock worth $343,892. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

