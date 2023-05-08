Morgan Stanley Raises Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $927.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $849.38.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
REGN stock opened at $762.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $791.38 and a 200-day moving average of $757.37. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.23.
Insider Activity
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,741 shares of company stock worth $10,987,777. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,678,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
