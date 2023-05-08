Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Lowered to $500.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR opened at $411.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,643 shares in the company, valued at $143,854,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 3,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,604,810.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275,253 shares in the company, valued at $127,593,528.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,107,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,854,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,005 shares of company stock valued at $46,075,819 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $150,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,842,000 after purchasing an additional 327,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after purchasing an additional 247,425 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

