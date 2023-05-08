Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $230.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.81%.

In related news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $27,015.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 114,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,290.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 66,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

