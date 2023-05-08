ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SFBS. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $47.58 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.30%.

Insider Transactions at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director James J. Filler acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,375,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith purchased 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,929.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 419,657 shares in the company, valued at $20,760,431.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Filler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.28 per share, with a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,374,831 shares in the company, valued at $77,375,488.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,520 shares of company stock valued at $390,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServisFirst Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

