Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT Lowered to $100.00 at TD Cowen

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $210,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,807. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

