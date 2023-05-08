Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target to $14.00

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an underweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.18.

SBRA opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -214.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

