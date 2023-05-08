Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $26.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.19.

Sunrun stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.18 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,673.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares in the company, valued at $903,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $475,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 242,588 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 35,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 104,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

