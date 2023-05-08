B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Receives $6.21 Average PT from Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 13.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,796,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.