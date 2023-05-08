BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BRP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. BRP has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 779.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. Analysts anticipate that BRP will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.52%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading

