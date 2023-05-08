ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 0.8 %

IMGN stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $29,624,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $17,234,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 3,325,815 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

