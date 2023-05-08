Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,750.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZLFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.98) to GBX 2,850 ($35.61) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($41.23) to GBX 3,060 ($38.23) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($28.11) to GBX 2,340 ($29.24) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

BZLFY opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

