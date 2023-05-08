Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Price Target at C$1.43

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.43.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWM. CSFB cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.80 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

TSE TWM opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.03. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$0.84 and a 52-week high of C$1.72. The company has a market cap of C$394.88 million, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of C$711.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$712.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1313131 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Stories

