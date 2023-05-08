KORE Group (KORE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

May 8th, 2023

KORE Group (NYSE:KOREGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KORE Group Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $88.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.75. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KORE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KORE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KORE Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KORE Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in KORE Group by 241.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KORE Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. 34.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Earnings History for KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

