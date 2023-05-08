KORE Group (KORE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
KORE Group Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of NYSE KORE opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $88.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.75. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $4.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KORE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
KORE Group Company Profile
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
