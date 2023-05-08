Darling Ingredients (DAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 4.5 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,362,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 181,228 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

