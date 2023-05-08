Cepton (CPTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cepton to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Cepton has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Cepton had a negative return on equity of 364.29% and a net margin of 126.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cepton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton Price Performance

Shares of CPTN stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.41. Cepton has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

Insider Activity at Cepton

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

In related news, CEO Jun Pei sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,454,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,825,304.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 520,000 shares of company stock worth $291,800. 44.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cepton by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cepton by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 34,398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cepton in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cepton in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cepton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Cepton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.