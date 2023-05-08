Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

