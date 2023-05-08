Jacobs Solutions (J) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY23 guidance at $7.20-7.50 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jacobs Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $119.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $140.90.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,778,171 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $125,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

