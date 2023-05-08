Energy Vault (NRGV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Energy Vault to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Energy Vault to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energy Vault Stock Up 6.5 %

NRGV opened at $1.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $254.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, CEO Robert Piconi bought 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,403,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,245.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,101,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,281.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Piconi purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $149,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,403,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,535,245.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $284,000. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Energy Vault by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

Featured Articles

