Primoris Services (PRIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Primoris Services has set its FY23 guidance at $2.50-$2.70 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.62. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

