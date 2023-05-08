AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.40.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $90.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $5,784,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

