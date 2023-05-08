Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI opened at $281.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.40. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $295.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 744.78%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

See Also

