Brokerages Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target at $6.00

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
CLSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.07.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
