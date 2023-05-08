Brokerages Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target at $6.00

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CLSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

About Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 20.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.