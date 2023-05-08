Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.93.

BBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Articles

