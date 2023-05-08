Analysts Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Price Target at $55.40

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCH. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $86,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Wayne Wasechek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $86,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 1.9 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

